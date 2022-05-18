ATV Projects Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.63 crore, down 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.63 crore in March 2022 down 29.43% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022 up 24.09% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 70.39% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

ATV Projects shares closed at 9.44 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 77.11% over the last 12 months.