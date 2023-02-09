 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ATV Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 109.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ATV Projects India are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

ATV Projects India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.52 13.22 6.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.52 13.22 6.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.04 10.98 4.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.39 -1.48 -2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 0.89 0.97
Depreciation 0.24 0.22 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.16 2.51 2.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.10 0.52
Other Income 0.01 1.42 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 1.52 0.54
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.52 1.51 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.52 1.51 0.54
Tax 0.00 -0.01 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.53 1.52 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.53 1.52 0.57
Equity Share Capital 52.56 52.56 52.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.29 0.11
Diluted EPS -- 0.29 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.29 0.11
Diluted EPS -- 0.29 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited