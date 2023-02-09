ATV Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 109.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.