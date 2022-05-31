Atul Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 11.26% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 90.12% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.