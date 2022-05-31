 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atul Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore, up 4.03% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Atul Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.84 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 91.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 11.26% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 90.12% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2021.

Atul Auto shares closed at 169.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.

Atul Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.84 102.84 91.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.84 102.84 91.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.19 78.40 74.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.88 -0.49 1.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.51 12.79 10.29
Depreciation 3.09 3.19 1.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.90 18.00 9.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.73 -9.05 -7.06
Other Income 0.14 0.41 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.59 -8.64 -6.67
Interest 3.38 2.92 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.97 -11.56 -6.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.97 -11.56 -6.84
Tax -1.24 -2.75 -1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.73 -8.81 -5.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.73 -8.81 -5.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.73 -8.81 -5.15
Equity Share Capital 10.97 10.97 10.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -4.02 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.62 -4.02 -2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.62 -4.02 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.62 -4.02 -2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
