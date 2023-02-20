Atishay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in December 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 2.8% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.