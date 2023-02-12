AstraZeneca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore in December 2022 up 24.58% from Rs. 200.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 156.62% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 118.9% from Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2021.