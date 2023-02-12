 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AstraZeneca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AstraZeneca Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 249.81 crore in December 2022 up 24.58% from Rs. 200.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 156.62% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 118.9% from Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2021.

AstraZeneca Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 249.81 236.13 200.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 249.81 236.13 200.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.10 19.76 26.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.24 71.18 38.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.88 -4.45 12.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.68 61.19 59.06
Depreciation 4.13 3.29 3.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 14.46
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.07 47.72 34.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.46 37.44 11.16
Other Income 7.20 6.79 5.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.65 44.23 16.49
Interest 0.20 0.16 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.46 44.07 16.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.46 44.07 16.26
Tax 10.15 11.51 4.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.30 32.56 11.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.30 32.56 11.42
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.72 13.03 4.57
Diluted EPS 11.72 13.03 4.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.72 13.03 4.57
Diluted EPS 11.72 13.03 4.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited