Astral Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore, up 33.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.19% from Rs. 857.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.10 crore in December 2022 up 2.87% from Rs. 174.10 crore in December 2021.