Astral Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore, up 33.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.19% from Rs. 857.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.10 crore in December 2022 up 2.87% from Rs. 174.10 crore in December 2021.

Astral Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,141.40 1,041.80 857.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,141.40 1,041.80 857.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 726.80 748.00 584.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.50 15.70 20.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.90 -34.80 -43.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.20 59.00 31.90
Depreciation 34.90 34.30 26.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.20 123.20 93.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.90 96.40 143.20
Other Income 3.30 4.10 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.20 100.50 147.60
Interest 7.70 12.40 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.50 88.10 147.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.50 88.10 147.10
Tax 35.10 22.70 36.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.40 65.40 110.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.40 65.40 110.50
Equity Share Capital 20.10 20.10 20.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 3.25 5.50
Diluted EPS 5.03 3.25 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 3.25 5.50
Diluted EPS 5.03 3.25 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited