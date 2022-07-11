Aster DM Q1 PAT seen up 276.5% YoY to Rs. 167.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Aster DM to report net profit at Rs. 167.4 crore up 276.5% year-on-year (down 26% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,625.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 57 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 440.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

