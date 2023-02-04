 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore, up 56.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore in December 2022 up 56.16% from Rs. 6,659.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.04 crore in December 2022 up 362.45% from Rs. 121.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,375.12 crore in December 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 673.90 crore in December 2021.

Ashok Leyland
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,399.74 9,600.08 6,627.35
Other Operating Income -- -- 32.47
Total Income From Operations 10,399.74 9,600.08 6,659.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7,414.68 6,105.25 4,344.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 309.14 272.93 261.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -617.64 329.21 -93.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 832.55 798.61 667.93
Depreciation 220.44 208.64 214.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,116.54 1,074.04 822.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,124.03 811.40 443.83
Other Income 30.65 20.20 16.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,154.68 831.60 459.84
Interest 545.19 499.29 465.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 609.49 332.31 -5.52
Exceptional Items 4.06 9.72 -55.99
P/L Before Tax 613.55 342.03 -61.51
Tax 263.59 158.44 51.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 349.96 183.59 -113.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 349.96 183.59 -113.16
Minority Interest -32.17 -21.89 -13.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.25 2.21 5.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 319.04 163.91 -121.56
Equity Share Capital 293.61 293.55 293.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.56 -0.41
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.56 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.56 -0.41
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.56 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
