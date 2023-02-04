Ashok Leyland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore, up 56.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore in December 2022 up 56.16% from Rs. 6,659.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.04 crore in December 2022 up 362.45% from Rs. 121.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,375.12 crore in December 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 673.90 crore in December 2021.