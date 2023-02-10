Ashnoor Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore, down 67.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.51 crore in December 2022 down 67.83% from Rs. 73.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 86.63% from Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.