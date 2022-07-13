 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artson Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.40 crore in June 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 38.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022 down 981.18% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 145.86% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 77.35 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 12 months.

Artson Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.40 46.56 38.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.40 46.56 38.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.30 21.64 14.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.04 1.65 -0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.32 3.66 3.23
Depreciation 0.29 0.24 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.53 18.97 18.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.00 0.38 2.88
Other Income 0.05 0.19 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 0.58 3.34
Interest 2.45 2.43 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.40 -1.85 0.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.40 -1.85 0.76
Tax 0.50 0.11 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.89 -1.96 0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.89 -1.96 0.56
Equity Share Capital 3.69 3.69 3.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 -0.53 0.15
Diluted EPS -1.33 -0.53 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 -0.53 0.15
Diluted EPS -1.33 -0.53 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 13, 2022 08:44 am
