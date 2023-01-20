 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artson Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 49.8% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 193.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 78.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months

Artson Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.65 34.06 41.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.65 34.06 41.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.77 13.63 10.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.93 -0.93 8.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.53 3.65 3.41
Depreciation 0.29 0.30 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.34 20.44 20.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 -3.03 -1.41
Other Income 0.01 0.15 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 -2.88 -1.37
Interest 2.76 2.37 2.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.11 -5.25 -4.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.11 -5.25 -4.01
Tax -0.12 1.42 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.99 -6.66 -3.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.99 -6.66 -3.96
Equity Share Capital 3.69 3.69 3.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -1.81 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.54 -1.81 -1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -1.81 -1.07
Diluted EPS -0.54 -1.81 -1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm