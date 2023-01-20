Artson Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 49.8% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 193.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.
Artson Engg shares closed at 78.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months
|Artson Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.65
|34.06
|41.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.65
|34.06
|41.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.77
|13.63
|10.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.93
|-0.93
|8.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.53
|3.65
|3.41
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.30
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.34
|20.44
|20.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|-3.03
|-1.41
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.15
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|-2.88
|-1.37
|Interest
|2.76
|2.37
|2.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.11
|-5.25
|-4.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.11
|-5.25
|-4.01
|Tax
|-0.12
|1.42
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.99
|-6.66
|-3.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.99
|-6.66
|-3.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.81
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.81
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.81
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.81
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
