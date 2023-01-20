Artson Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.65 crore in December 2022 down 26.9% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 49.8% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 193.07% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 78.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.40% returns over the last 6 months