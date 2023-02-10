 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arex Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 78.62% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.

Arex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.19 10.96 14.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.19 10.96 14.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.98 3.16 3.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.10 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.01 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.52 3.55 4.11
Depreciation 1.08 1.08 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.57 2.90 3.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.85 0.17 1.99
Other Income 0.02 -- -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 0.17 1.98
Interest 0.45 0.49 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 -0.32 1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 -0.32 1.45
Tax 0.12 -0.07 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 -0.25 1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 -0.25 1.38
Equity Share Capital 3.96 3.96 3.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -0.64 3.48
Diluted EPS 0.74 -0.64 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 -0.64 3.48
Diluted EPS 0.74 -0.64 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
