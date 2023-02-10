Arex Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.19 crore in December 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 78.62% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 37.1% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2021.