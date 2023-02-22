Anupam Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 30.1% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 57.9% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.