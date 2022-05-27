Ansal Propertie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.97 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.97 crore in March 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 297.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2022 up 210.66% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022 up 122.04% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.45% over the last 12 months.