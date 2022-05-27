 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ansal Propertie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.97 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.97 crore in March 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 297.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2022 up 210.66% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2022 up 122.04% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.70 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 126.45% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.97 134.12 297.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 326.97 134.12 297.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.89 102.84 251.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.25 0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.21 3.00 2.76
Depreciation 0.27 0.28 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.57 22.94 66.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.03 3.81 -24.85
Other Income 5.53 2.18 32.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.56 5.99 7.67
Interest 13.40 14.95 12.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.16 -8.96 -5.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.16 -8.96 -5.29
Tax -0.20 -0.11 -1.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.36 -8.85 -3.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.36 -8.85 -3.94
Equity Share Capital 78.70 78.70 78.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -0.56 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.56 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -0.56 -0.25
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.56 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:30 pm
