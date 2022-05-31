Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 77.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 89.96% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022 up 435.69% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.