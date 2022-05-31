 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 77.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 89.96% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022 up 435.69% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.

Ansal Housing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.70 74.20 77.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.70 74.20 77.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.17 42.14 61.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.56 -- 1.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.87 0.24 0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.78 2.88 4.32
Depreciation 0.77 0.28 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -14.67 12.31 22.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.22 16.35 -13.15
Other Income 8.01 0.33 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.23 16.68 -11.62
Interest 40.48 18.75 25.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.25 -2.08 -37.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.25 -2.08 -37.24
Tax -0.99 0.66 -14.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.27 -2.74 -22.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.27 -2.74 -22.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.27 -2.74 -22.57
Equity Share Capital 59.39 59.39 59.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.46 -3.80
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.46 -3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.46 -3.80
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.46 -3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Ansal Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
