Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, down 25.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.33% from Rs. 74.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 132.9% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2021. Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.
Ansal Housing
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations55.41101.7074.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.41101.7074.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.9373.3342.14
Purchase of Traded Goods--3.83--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.004.040.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.703.842.88
Depreciation0.420.500.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.4912.8712.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.863.2916.35
Other Income0.700.340.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.563.6416.68
Interest15.4916.8018.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.93-13.16-2.08
Exceptional Items---47.78--
P/L Before Tax-5.93-60.94-2.08
Tax0.45-21.480.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.38-39.46-2.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.38-39.46-2.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.38-39.46-2.74
Equity Share Capital59.3959.3959.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
Diluted EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
Diluted EPS-1.07-6.65-0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:44 am