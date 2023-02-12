Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, down 25.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 55.41 101.70 74.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 55.41 101.70 74.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 32.93 73.33 42.14 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.83 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 4.04 0.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.70 3.84 2.88 Depreciation 0.42 0.50 0.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.49 12.87 12.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.86 3.29 16.35 Other Income 0.70 0.34 0.33 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.56 3.64 16.68 Interest 15.49 16.80 18.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.93 -13.16 -2.08 Exceptional Items -- -47.78 -- P/L Before Tax -5.93 -60.94 -2.08 Tax 0.45 -21.48 0.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.38 -39.46 -2.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.38 -39.46 -2.74 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.38 -39.46 -2.74 Equity Share Capital 59.39 59.39 59.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.07 -6.65 -0.46 Diluted EPS -1.07 -6.65 -0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.07 -6.65 -0.46 Diluted EPS -1.07 -6.65 -0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited