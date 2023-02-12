Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, down 25.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.33% from Rs. 74.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 132.9% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.16% from Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2021.
|Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.41
|101.70
|74.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.41
|101.70
|74.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.93
|73.33
|42.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.83
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|4.04
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.70
|3.84
|2.88
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.50
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.49
|12.87
|12.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.86
|3.29
|16.35
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.34
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.56
|3.64
|16.68
|Interest
|15.49
|16.80
|18.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.93
|-13.16
|-2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-47.78
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.93
|-60.94
|-2.08
|Tax
|0.45
|-21.48
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.38
|-39.46
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.38
|-39.46
|-2.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.38
|-39.46
|-2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-6.65
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-6.65
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-6.65
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-6.65
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited