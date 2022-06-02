 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andrew Yule Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months

Andrew Yule and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.26 105.47 56.23
Other Operating Income 2.99 76.37 1.76
Total Income From Operations 62.25 181.83 57.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.45 22.88 23.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.15 12.64 15.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.77 47.86 37.06
Depreciation 1.91 1.29 2.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.04 102.14 11.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.07 -4.97 -31.68
Other Income 10.70 21.74 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 16.76 -29.57
Interest 0.52 2.50 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.88 14.26 -30.74
Exceptional Items -2.85 -19.81 --
P/L Before Tax -5.74 -5.55 -30.74
Tax 12.08 -- -6.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.82 -5.55 -24.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.05 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.77 -5.55 -24.25
Equity Share Capital 97.79 97.79 97.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.11 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.11 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.11 -0.50
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.11 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
