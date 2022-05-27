Amba Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore, up 49.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore in March 2022 up 49.34% from Rs. 40.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022 up 106.53% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2022 up 62.59% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Amba Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

Amba Enterprise shares closed at 79.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)