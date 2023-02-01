 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amarjothi Spin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore, down 38.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amarjothi Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 31.68 crore in December 2022 down 38.38% from Rs. 51.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 65.17% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2022 down 33.45% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2021.
Amarjothi Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in December 2021. Amarjothi Spin shares closed at 87.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
Amarjothi Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations31.6845.6451.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.6845.6451.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.2839.7431.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-14.41-7.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.054.644.43
Depreciation2.202.152.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.029.9015.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.903.615.56
Other Income0.470.970.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.374.586.28
Interest1.391.441.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.993.135.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.993.135.19
Tax0.400.550.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.582.584.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.582.584.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.13-0.27-0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.462.314.18
Equity Share Capital6.756.756.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.163.436.19
Diluted EPS2.163.436.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.163.436.19
Diluted EPS2.163.436.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amarjothi Spin #Amarjothi Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:33 pm