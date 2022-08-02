Alufluoride Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.91 crore, up 153.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.91 crore in June 2022 up 153.69% from Rs. 10.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022 up 28377.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022 up 118.06% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Alufluoride shares closed at 253.15 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.