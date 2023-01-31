Alufluoride Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.01 crore, up 31.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.01 crore in December 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 up 145.94% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 99.39% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2021.