Alphageo Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore, down 42.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alphageo (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.94 crore in June 2022 down 42.87% from Rs. 80.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.59 crore in June 2022 down 47.84% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022 down 50.09% from Rs. 26.33 crore in June 2021.

Alphageo EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.87 in June 2021.

Alphageo shares closed at 276.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.74% over the last 12 months.

Alphageo (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.94 57.53 80.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.94 57.53 80.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.50 4.88 5.39
Depreciation 2.75 2.95 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.11 40.34 50.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.58 9.36 17.72
Other Income 0.81 1.43 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 10.79 19.77
Interest 0.30 0.43 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.09 10.36 19.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.09 10.36 19.48
Tax 2.50 2.98 4.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.59 7.38 14.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.59 7.38 14.55
Equity Share Capital 6.36 6.36 6.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.93 11.60 22.87
Diluted EPS 11.93 11.60 22.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.93 11.60 22.87
Diluted EPS 11.93 11.60 22.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
