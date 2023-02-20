Alpa Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.