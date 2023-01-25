 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ALLSEC Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.21 crore, up 24.82% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 72.21 crore in December 2022 up 24.82% from Rs. 57.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2022 up 495.86% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.38 crore in December 2022 up 245.96% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.
ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 19.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in December 2021. ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 573.20 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.21% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.
ALLSEC Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations72.2166.9957.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations72.2166.9957.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.2243.0834.45
Depreciation5.425.204.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.9912.3511.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.586.367.16
Other Income30.381.320.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.967.687.76
Interest0.790.780.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.176.907.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax36.176.907.44
Tax5.961.782.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.215.125.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.215.125.07
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.833.373.32
Diluted EPS19.833.373.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.833.363.32
Diluted EPS19.833.373.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

