Allied Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore, up 74.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore in December 2022 up 74.08% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 201.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 up 42.39% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.