Allied Digital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 182.28% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.