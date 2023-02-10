 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allied Digital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 116.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.28 crore in December 2022 up 182.28% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2022 up 128.65% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

Allied Digital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 174.17 167.02 116.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 174.17 167.02 116.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.57 98.67 2.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.50 -0.37 -1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.64 28.52 20.74
Depreciation 4.27 4.18 4.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.30 14.69 81.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.89 21.33 8.84
Other Income 1.60 2.75 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 24.08 9.34
Interest 1.14 0.94 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.35 23.14 8.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.35 23.14 8.75
Tax 7.07 5.36 1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.28 17.78 6.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.28 17.78 6.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.03 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.28 17.81 6.83
Equity Share Capital 27.32 27.25 27.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 3.28 1.28
Diluted EPS 3.42 3.16 1.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 3.28 1.28
Diluted EPS 3.42 3.16 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited