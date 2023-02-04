Alliance Integ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2022 down 192.63% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 down 17.84% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.