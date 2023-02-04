 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alliance Integ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2022 down 192.63% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 down 17.84% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

Alliance Integrated Metaliks
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.11 12.98 22.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.11 12.98 22.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.07 1.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.75 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 -3.10 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.10 4.19 3.61
Depreciation 7.09 7.09 7.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.29 7.16 12.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -2.44 -1.79
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -2.42 -1.78
Interest 14.90 15.10 4.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.66 -17.52 -6.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.66 -17.52 -6.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.66 -17.52 -6.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.66 -17.52 -6.03
Equity Share Capital 11.61 11.61 11.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -1.51 -5.20
Diluted EPS -1.52 -1.51 -5.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.52 -1.51 -5.20
Diluted EPS -1.52 -1.51 -5.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited