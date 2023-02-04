Alliance Integ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alliance Integrated Metaliks are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2022 down 192.63% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 down 17.84% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.
Alliance Integ shares closed at 29.65 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 444.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alliance Integrated Metaliks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.11
|12.98
|22.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.11
|12.98
|22.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.07
|1.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.75
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|-3.10
|0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.10
|4.19
|3.61
|Depreciation
|7.09
|7.09
|7.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.29
|7.16
|12.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-2.44
|-1.79
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-2.42
|-1.78
|Interest
|14.90
|15.10
|4.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.66
|-17.52
|-6.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.66
|-17.52
|-6.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.66
|-17.52
|-6.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.66
|-17.52
|-6.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.51
|-5.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.51
|-5.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|-1.51
|-5.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|-1.51
|-5.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited