 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Akar Auto Indus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.40 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akar Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 94.40 crore in December 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 65.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2021.
Akar Auto Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2021. Akar Auto Indus shares closed at 67.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 13.54% over the last 12 months.
Akar Auto Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations94.4088.4265.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations94.4088.4265.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials59.1959.7444.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.00-0.29-3.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.019.188.06
Depreciation1.011.001.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.3514.7812.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.844.003.67
Other Income0.060.040.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.894.043.80
Interest2.642.212.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.261.831.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.261.831.70
Tax0.650.57-0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.601.262.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.601.262.10
Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.491.171.95
Diluted EPS1.491.171.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.491.171.95
Diluted EPS1.491.171.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Akar Auto Indus #Akar Auto Industries #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am