Agarwal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore, up 50.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 323.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021.