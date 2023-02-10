 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Agarwal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore, up 50.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 323.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 486.99 163.44 323.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 486.99 163.44 323.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.62 11.16 136.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 387.06 125.31 141.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.88 3.96 -4.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.95 1.64 1.50
Depreciation 3.19 3.18 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.08 12.55 24.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.98 5.64 19.52
Other Income 3.27 5.95 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.25 11.59 21.50
Interest 2.61 2.14 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.65 9.46 18.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.65 9.46 18.88
Tax 5.57 2.28 5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.08 7.18 13.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.08 7.18 13.61
Equity Share Capital 14.96 14.46 12.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.24 5.13 11.23
Diluted EPS 11.24 5.13 11.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.24 5.13 11.23
Diluted EPS 11.24 5.13 11.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited