Aether Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 151.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 894.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months