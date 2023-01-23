 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aether Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 151.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.

Aether Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2021.

Aether Ind shares closed at 894.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months

Aether Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.13 140.15 141.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.13 140.15 141.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.18 92.02 90.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.15 -23.79 -24.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.32 8.92 7.93
Depreciation 6.40 5.44 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.47 26.14 26.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.91 31.42 37.10
Other Income 3.40 6.42 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.31 37.84 40.31
Interest 0.44 0.61 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.86 37.23 37.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.86 37.23 37.11
Tax 8.83 10.03 11.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.04 27.20 25.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.04 27.20 25.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.04 27.20 25.18
Equity Share Capital 124.51 124.48 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 2.19 24.93
Diluted EPS 2.81 2.19 24.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 2.19 24.93
Diluted EPS 2.81 2.19 24.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 23, 2023