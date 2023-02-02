 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aegis Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore, up 176.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aegis Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.59 crore in December 2022 up 176.56% from Rs. 316.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.71 crore in December 2022 down 66.38% from Rs. 257.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.79 crore in December 2022 down 60.58% from Rs. 293.71 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 876.59 750.23 316.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 876.59 750.23 316.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 682.68 742.99 188.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 60.63 -108.58 2.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.47 11.42 11.45
Depreciation 4.31 4.28 11.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.41 29.99 23.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.09 70.13 78.08
Other Income 25.39 52.18 203.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.48 122.31 281.76
Interest 3.09 2.76 3.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.39 119.55 277.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.39 119.55 277.91
Tax 21.68 18.79 20.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.71 100.76 257.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.71 100.76 257.91
Equity Share Capital 35.10 35.10 35.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 2.87 7.35
Diluted EPS 2.47 2.87 7.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 2.87 7.35
Diluted EPS 2.47 2.87 7.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited