Advik Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.82 crore, up 90058.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.82 crore in June 2022 up 90058.74% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022 up 11909.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 up 14800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Advik Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Advik Capital shares closed at 3.75 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.04% returns over the last 6 months and 72.81% over the last 12 months.