Advanced Enzyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 23.75% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.