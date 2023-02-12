 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advanced Enzyme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 23.75% from Rs. 64.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 89.69% from Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.68 77.18 64.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.68 77.18 64.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.74 34.85 25.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.40 -4.47 1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.21 9.71 9.09
Depreciation 2.61 2.51 2.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.14 18.13 15.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.58 16.44 10.74
Other Income 3.75 2.00 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.34 18.44 11.80
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.31 18.41 11.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.31 18.41 11.78
Tax 5.68 4.80 3.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.64 13.62 8.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.64 13.62 8.77
Equity Share Capital 22.36 22.36 22.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 1.22 0.78
Diluted EPS 1.49 1.22 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 1.22 0.78
Diluted EPS 1.49 1.22 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited