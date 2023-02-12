Advanced Enzyme Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.11 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 142.11 crore in December 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 133.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.21 crore in December 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 50.26 crore in December 2021.
Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2021.
|Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 277.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -11.13% over the last 12 months.
|Advanced Enzyme Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|142.11
|138.69
|133.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|142.11
|138.69
|133.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.44
|35.44
|36.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.04
|-1.86
|-5.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.03
|27.70
|25.40
|Depreciation
|9.13
|8.81
|8.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.91
|37.74
|28.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.56
|30.87
|40.23
|Other Income
|8.52
|3.87
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.08
|34.74
|41.44
|Interest
|0.62
|0.60
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.45
|34.14
|41.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.45
|34.14
|41.12
|Tax
|12.54
|7.88
|12.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.91
|26.26
|28.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.91
|26.26
|28.56
|Minority Interest
|1.53
|-0.05
|-1.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|29.44
|26.21
|27.48
|Equity Share Capital
|22.36
|22.36
|22.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|2.34
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|2.34
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|2.34
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|2.34
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited