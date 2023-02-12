 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advanced Enzyme Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.11 crore, up 6.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 142.11 crore in December 2022 up 6.4% from Rs. 133.56 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 7.1% from Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.21 crore in December 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 50.26 crore in December 2021.
Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2021. Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 277.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -11.13% over the last 12 months.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations142.11138.69133.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations142.11138.69133.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.4435.4436.62
Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.04-1.86-5.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.0327.7025.40
Depreciation9.138.818.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.9137.7428.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5630.8740.23
Other Income8.523.871.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0834.7441.44
Interest0.620.600.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.4534.1441.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.4534.1441.12
Tax12.547.8812.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.9126.2628.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9126.2628.56
Minority Interest1.53-0.05-1.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.4426.2127.48
Equity Share Capital22.3622.3622.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.632.342.46
Diluted EPS2.632.342.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.632.342.46
Diluted EPS2.632.342.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

