Ador Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 73.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 113.66% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 137.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021. Ador Multi shares closed at 62.20 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -26.30% over the last 12 months.
Ador Multiproducts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.341.350.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.341.350.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.290.990.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.000.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.360.250.37
Depreciation0.070.080.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.310.290.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.26-0.31
Other Income0.010.01-0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.25-0.34
Interest0.020.010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-0.26-0.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.73-0.26-0.34
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.26-0.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.26-0.34
Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
Diluted EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
Diluted EPS-1.56-0.57-0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

