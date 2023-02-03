Ador Multi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 39.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 90.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.