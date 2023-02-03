 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Multi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 39.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 39.4% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 down 90.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

Ador Multiproducts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.86 3.02 2.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.86 3.02 2.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.29 0.99 0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.08 1.40 1.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.30 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 0.72 0.76
Depreciation -0.02 0.17 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.01 1.72 1.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.42 -1.68 -1.30
Other Income 0.06 0.16 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.36 -1.52 -1.32
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.39 -1.53 -1.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.39 -1.53 -1.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.39 -1.53 -1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.39 -1.53 -1.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.39 -1.53 -1.38
Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.11 -3.28 -2.94
Diluted EPS -5.11 -3.28 -2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.11 -3.28 -2.94
Diluted EPS -5.11 -3.28 -2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited