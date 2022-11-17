Accuracy Shippi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.69 crore, up 22.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.69 crore in September 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 187.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 96.41% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.55 crore in September 2022 down 63.15% from Rs. 15.06 crore in September 2021.

Accuracy Shippi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.44 in September 2021.

Accuracy Shippi shares closed at 189.75 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.34% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.