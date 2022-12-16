 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accenture Q1: Results better than expected, but Q2 guidance signals caution

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Accenture's revenue guidance was in the range of $15.20 billion to $15.75 billion for Q2, which was slightly below analyst estimates.

Accenture beat revenue estimates for the first quarter (Sept-Nov) of the fiscal year 2023, which could be a good sign for Indian IT Services companies who will announce their quarterly results next month.

Accenture’s earnings come before those of India's major IT companies (it follows a September to August financial year), and usually is an indicator of how Indian IT companies' results are expected to pan out. A sizable number of the company’s employees are based in India as well.

Accenture’s revenue for the quarter came in at $15.7 billion, which was at the upper end of its guidance of $15.2-15.75 billion for the quarter. In Q4, Accenture had lowered its guidance in Q1 and had accounted for the impact of a stronger dollar. Revenues were up 5 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its operating margin was 16.5 percent after a 20 bps expansion.

During the quarter, Accenture said its new bookings for the quarter were $16.2 billion, with bookings of $8.1 billion for both consulting and managed services.

On a year-on-year basis, Accenture’s revenue from North America came in at $7.62 billion, up 10 percent year-on-year. On the other hand, its revenue from Europe declined 0.5 percent YoY to $5.07 billion.

