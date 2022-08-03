 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Accelya Kale Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore, up 23.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Accelya Kale Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.35 crore in June 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 73.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.03 crore in June 2022 up 53.88% from Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.95 crore in June 2022 up 35.96% from Rs. 33.06 crore in June 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 18.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.77 in June 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 979.50 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -27.36% over the last 12 months.

Accelya Kale Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.35 83.19 73.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.35 83.19 73.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.45 34.43 29.71
Depreciation 9.19 8.68 8.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.48 16.26 13.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.24 23.82 22.12
Other Income 5.52 3.24 2.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.76 27.06 24.76
Interest 0.67 0.86 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.09 26.20 23.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.09 26.20 23.72
Tax 8.06 6.52 6.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.03 19.68 17.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.03 19.68 17.57
Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.11 13.19 11.77
Diluted EPS 18.11 13.19 11.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.11 13.19 11.77
Diluted EPS 18.11 13.19 11.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Accelya Kale #Accelya Kale Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.