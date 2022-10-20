Accelya Kale Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore, up 35.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore in September 2022 up 35.18% from Rs. 85.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2022 up 132.7% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.49 crore in September 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 28.73 crore in September 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 22.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,205.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.04% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.