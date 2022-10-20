 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accelya Kale Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore, up 35.18% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Kale Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.27 crore in September 2022 up 35.18% from Rs. 85.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.11 crore in September 2022 up 132.7% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.49 crore in September 2022 up 86.18% from Rs. 28.73 crore in September 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 22.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,205.30 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.04% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.

Accelya Kale Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.27 103.03 85.27
Other Operating Income -- 0.08 --
Total Income From Operations 115.27 103.12 85.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.74 33.72 34.84
Depreciation 8.98 9.19 8.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.94 27.18 23.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.61 33.02 18.20
Other Income 1.90 1.99 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.51 35.01 20.17
Interest 0.61 0.67 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.90 34.34 19.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.90 34.34 19.19
Tax 10.79 9.17 4.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.11 25.17 14.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.11 25.17 14.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.11 25.17 14.23
Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.18 16.86 9.53
Diluted EPS 22.18 16.86 9.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.18 16.86 9.53
Diluted EPS 22.18 16.86 9.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
