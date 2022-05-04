 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Accelya Kale Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accelya Kale Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.79 crore in March 2022 up 25.09% from Rs. 74.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2022 up 67.27% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2021.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 13.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in March 2021.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 990.05 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.

Accelya Kale Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.79 87.22 74.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.79 87.22 74.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.14 34.11 28.33
Depreciation 8.68 8.99 8.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.30 22.19 25.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.67 21.93 11.90
Other Income 1.97 1.91 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.65 23.84 13.53
Interest 0.86 0.92 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.78 22.92 12.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.78 22.92 12.46
Tax 6.96 5.95 1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.82 16.98 10.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.82 16.98 10.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.82 16.98 10.89
Equity Share Capital 14.93 14.93 14.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.28 11.38 7.29
Diluted EPS 13.28 11.38 7.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.28 11.38 7.29
Diluted EPS 13.28 11.38 7.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Accelya Kale #Accelya Kale Solutions #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 09:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.