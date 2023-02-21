 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Accel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore, up 39.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Accel are:Net Sales at Rs 41.07 crore in December 2022 up 39.02% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 33.03% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2021.
Accel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2021. Accel shares closed at 14.12 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -43.06% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations41.0734.4929.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations41.0734.4929.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods16.0010.6310.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.20-0.91-1.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.7313.529.21
Depreciation1.881.851.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.666.747.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.002.662.28
Other Income0.160.031.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.162.694.23
Interest1.781.721.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.380.972.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.380.972.90
Tax0.820.290.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.560.682.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.560.682.53
Minority Interest0.070.060.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.28--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.741.032.60
Equity Share Capital11.4611.4611.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.170.44
Diluted EPS0.290.170.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.290.170.44
Diluted EPS0.290.170.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
