ABM Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, down 29.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in December 2022 down 29.91% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 366.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 241.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.
ABM Inter shares closed at 44.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.34% returns over the last 6 months and -51.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|ABM International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.44
|17.38
|32.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.44
|17.38
|32.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.72
|23.07
|23.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.26
|0.48
|4.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.34
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.18
|2.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-6.70
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.20
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-6.50
|1.53
|Interest
|0.10
|0.01
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-6.51
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|-6.51
|1.24
|Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|-6.51
|0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|-6.51
|0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|9.41
|9.41
|9.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-6.29
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-6.29
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.64
|-6.29
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.64
|-6.29
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited