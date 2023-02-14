 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABM Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, down 29.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in December 2022 down 29.91% from Rs. 32.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 366.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 down 241.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

ABM International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.44 17.38 32.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.44 17.38 32.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.72 23.07 23.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.26 0.48 4.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.34 0.26
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.18 2.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -6.70 1.39
Other Income 0.13 0.20 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.24 -6.50 1.53
Interest 0.10 0.01 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.35 -6.51 1.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.35 -6.51 1.24
Tax 0.14 0.00 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.49 -6.51 0.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.49 -6.51 0.93
Equity Share Capital 9.41 9.41 9.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.64 -6.29 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.64 -6.29 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.64 -6.29 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.64 -6.29 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited