Aaron Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore, up 45.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.10 crore in September 2022 up 45.16% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 56.01% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 159.40 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.25% returns over the last 6 months and 47.39% over the last 12 months.