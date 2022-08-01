Aaron Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore, up 105.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.01 crore in June 2022 up 105.55% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 228.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2022 up 141.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

Aaron Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2021.

Aaron Industrie shares closed at 130.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.55% over the last 12 months.