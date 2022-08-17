A K Spintex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore, up 208.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.76 crore in June 2022 up 208.79% from Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 10741.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 up 232.73% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

A K Spintex shares closed at 61.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 160.42% over the last 12 months.