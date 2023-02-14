A K Spintex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.66 crore in December 2022 up 20.47% from Rs. 22.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 59.41% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2022 up 44.31% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.
A K Spintex shares closed at 83.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 16.23% over the last 12 months.
|
|A K Spintex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.66
|28.69
|22.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.66
|28.69
|22.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.68
|6.83
|3.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|0.35
|2.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|3.02
|2.73
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.80
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.87
|13.33
|12.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|3.35
|1.23
|Other Income
|--
|0.06
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.18
|3.41
|1.31
|Interest
|0.17
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.00
|3.18
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.00
|3.18
|1.08
|Tax
|0.55
|0.75
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.45
|2.43
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.45
|2.43
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|4.83
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|4.83
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|4.83
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|4.83
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited