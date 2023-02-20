A Infra. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.
A Infra. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.
A Infra. shares closed at 21.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -0.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|A Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.75
|61.32
|60.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.75
|61.32
|60.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.39
|41.53
|41.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.23
|0.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.21
|-14.45
|-10.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.50
|8.20
|6.48
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.77
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.24
|18.67
|19.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.99
|4.36
|2.53
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.07
|4.36
|2.75
|Interest
|2.14
|2.46
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.92
|1.90
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.06
|P/L Before Tax
|5.92
|1.90
|8.10
|Tax
|1.67
|1.22
|1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.25
|0.68
|6.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.25
|0.68
|6.86
|Equity Share Capital
|42.65
|42.65
|21.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.08
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.08
|1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.08
|1.61
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.08
|1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited