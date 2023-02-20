A Infra. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.