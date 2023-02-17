A F Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 25.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 71.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.