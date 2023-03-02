A F Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 18.12% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 86.53% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 68.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.